Best COVID-19 vaccine management software in 2021

latest developments Coronavirus: Business and technology in a pandemic From cancelled conferences to disrupted supply chains, not a corner of the global economy is immune to the spread of COVID-19. Read More

COVID-19 vaccine management has become a hot space in enterprise software with vendors offering something new almost weekly. Enterprises have a lot to wade through.

We curated some of the efforts to speed up the homework. Here's a look at the best COVID-19 vaccine management platforms so far. To decide on a vaccine management tool, enterprises need to consider a few variables. For instance:

Is the path of least resistance tying vaccine management to a current system and/or function within the company?

Will vaccine management be more of an ongoing service, workflow tool?

Can you add on to an existing platform or do you require consultants and something custom?

And does vaccine management represent an ongoing IT purchase beyond the pandemic?

Pondering some of those questions may reveal a lot about what software vendor to choose. For instance, a Workday customer may see vaccine management as an extension of human capital management. ServiceNow customers may find it easier to add vaccine management as part of overall workflow processes. Salesforce's Vaccine Cloud will already have integration with existing systems that are used by healthcare and government entities.

Also: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates and News Healthline

Other vendors also have vaccine management platforms but may require consultants and additional services. Microsoft, IBM, and Zendesk are just a few of the companies that have vaccine management platforms that are more integrated with services.

Here's a look at the key vaccine management software vendors and platforms.

Others to explore: