Akamai reports Q2 revenue, EPS above expectations, shares slip

Bandwidth provider Akamai Technologies this afternoon reported Q2 revenue and profit that both topped expectations, driving by a 25% rise in security revenue.

The report sent Akamai shares down 3% in late trading.

CEO Tom Leighton called the results "excellent," remarking that the "performance was highlighted by continued strong growth across our security solutions globally."

Added Leighton, "As the internet has become increasingly critical to consumers and businesses, our customers have turned to us more than ever to power and protect exceptional online experiences."

Revenue in the three months ended in June rose 7%, year over year, to $853 million, yielding a net profit of $1.42 a share.

Analysts had been modeling $846 million and $1.38 per share.

Revenue from Akamai's security business rose by 25%, year over year, to $325 million, while its "edge technology" revenue declined by 1% to $528 million.

International revenue was up 15% in the quarter, while Akamai's U.S. revenue rose 1%.

The report follows issues last month with Akamai's DNS servers that led to outages at major customers of Akamai, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Delta Airlines, Oracle, Capital One, and AT&T.

