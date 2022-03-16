PagerDuty stock surges as fiscal Q4 revenue, forecast top expectations

IT operations management pioneer PagerDuty this afternoon reported fiscal Q4 revenue and profit that topped Wall Street's expectations, and an outlook for the quarter, and the full year's revenue, that was higher as well.

The report sent PagerDuty shares surging by 15% in late trading.

CEO and chair Jennifer Tejada remarked that the company saw "ongoing market traction for our new products" and demonstrated "strong go to market execution," and that the quarter's results "capped a fiscal year of accelerating growth for PagerDuty."

Added Tejada, "We delivered revenue of $79 million for the quarter and $281 million for the year, both growing 32% year over year, and gained operating leverage which positions us well for durable growth.

"Our digital operations platform is designed to effectively predict, facilitate, and automate the urgent, unstructured work essential to modern business success. We enter the new fiscal year with tremendous momentum, well-positioned to support an even broader cross-section of teams across the enterprise."

Revenue in the three months ended in January rose 32%,year over year, to $78.51 million, yielding a net loss of 4 cents a share.

Analysts had been modeling $76 million and negative 6 cents per share.

For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $81.5 million to $83.5 million, and EPS in a range of negative 8 cents to negative 9 cents. That compares to consensus for $80.2 million and a 6-cent loss per share.

For the full year, the company sees revenue in a range of $360 million to $366 million, and a net loss of 17 cents to 23 cents. That compares to consensus of $352.6 million and a 16-cent loss per share.