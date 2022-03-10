DocuSign shares plunge: fiscal Q4 revenue beats, Q1 and year views miss expectations

Digital documents pioneer DocuSign this afternoon reported fiscal Q4 revenue that topped Wall Street's expectations, and profit that was in line with consensus, and offered an outlook for revenue this quarter and for the full year that was below consensus.

The results follow a Q3 report in which a disappointing outlook sent the stock down over 40% the next day.

The report sent DocuSign shares down by about 13% in late trading.

CEO Dan Springer noted that the company last year "grew revenues by 45% and billings by 37% year-over year, while generating record operating and cash flow margins.

Added Springer,

While the year unfolded differently than expected, we are proud of the ongoing performance and resilience of our team as we scaled to become a multi-billion dollar company. Together, we helped another 280,000 new customers begin digitizing how they agree as we surpassed 1.17 million total customers overall. As we head into Fiscal 2023, digital transformation and the need to agree from anywhere remains a high priority for organizations across the globe. As people begin to return to the office, they are not returning to paper. eSignature and the broader Agreement Cloud will only continue to gain prominence in the evolving Anywhere Economy.

Spring promised in December, after the disappointing outlook, to "turn the ship."

Revenue in the three months ended in January rose to $580.8 million, yielding a net profit of 48 cents a share, excluding some costs.

Analysts had been modeling $562 million and 48 cents per share.

Also: DocuSign CEO: 'We've got a little bit of turning the ship, but it's straightforward what we need to do'

Among key metrics of the business, DocuSign's subscription revenue rose 37% to $564 million.

DocuSign said its billings in the quarter rose 25% to $670.1 million.

For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $579 million to $583 million, below consensus for $596 million.

For the full year, the company sees revenue in a range of $2.47 billion to $2.482 billion, below consensus of $2.6 billion.