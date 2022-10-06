'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Finding a studio-worthy headset can be a chore -- and they can run pretty pricey. If you're in the market for a value headset, check out the AKG Pro Audio K702 headphones. Most online retailers list them at $409, but you can score them on Amazon right now for only $137, saving you a massive $272.
These headphones use 3D foam ear pads and a leather headband. Weighing less than 1lb, these lightweight headphones were designed for comfortable wear during long hours. Each headphone is individually tested and marked with a serial number to ensure you receive a high-quality device.
The Pro Audio K702 headphones operate with an open reference, which allows some sound to come through the headphones. They have a rated impedance of 62 Ohms and operate with frequencies ranging from 10 to 39800Hz.
While most headphones use round wires to deliver sound, these use flat-wire technology to deliver sound with more accuracy and pulse response. Plus, it helps makes the headset more lightweight.
We don't know how long this deal will last, so if you spend long hours working with audio, be sure to add them to your cart today. Prime Members will also get free two-day shipping ahead of the Prime Day Early Access Sale.