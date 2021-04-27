Alexa for Business now comes built into Zoom Room appliances

Amazon announced Tuesday that Alexa for Business -- the office integration of Amazon's voice-activated assistant -- will now come built into Zoom Room appliances. Users can enable and manage Alexa for Business directly from the Zoom Management Portal.

The new Alexa for Business built-in offering extends to Zoom Room appliances manufactured by DTEN, Neat, and Poly. Logitech Solutions for Zoom Rooms added an Alexa for Business integration last year.

Once enabled, users can ask Alexa to join meetings, start meetings and book rooms directly from their Zoom Room devices.

Alexa for Business launched in 2017 as a natural expansion of the AI assistant into the office. It's designed to help with tasks like looking up events, managing schedules and setting reminders. In 2018, Amazon significantly extended the potential reach of Alexa for Business by making it available via any device with Alexa built in, including third-party devices.

Adding Alexa to Zoom Room appliances should give users a more hands-free meeting experience. While that's a clear benefit amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it should also make it easier for users to switch between different technologies or use devices they're less familiar with.