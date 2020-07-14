Logitech for Zoom Rooms adds Alexa for Business integration

Logitech Solutions for Zoom Rooms will integrate with Alexa for Business as a move to make meeting rooms contactless.

Alexa for Business is a service that enables businesses to schedule meetings, reserve rooms and start video calls easily.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there's a need to reduce the need to touch conference room surfaces as employees head back to the office in hybrid remote work arrangements.

Logitech's Zoom Room support for Alexa for Business integrates the service with the Logitech Tap controller, Mini PC and a Zoom Certified Logitech Rally or MeetUp cam. Logitech added that IT admins can download Alexa for Business software on their Mini PC and enable it.

Alexa for Business began integrating with third-party device makers in 2018 and added Blueprints in 2019.

Once Alexa for Business is installed, the microphone on Logitech's hardware for Zoom can detect Alexa voice commands. Alexa for Business integrates with calendars in Google G Suite and Microsoft's Office365 and Exchange.

Alexa for Business will run $7 a month per room.

More: