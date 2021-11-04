Alldocube iPlay 40 Pro tablet review: Slim, sleek and superb performance

I'm quite impressed with the Alldocube range of tablets, and the Alldocube iPlay 40 Pro is the latest in its line of handy-sized compact Android devices.

The iPlay 40 Pro tablet has a 10.4-inch screen with 2000 x 1200 px resolution and a nice form factor and aspect ratio.

Its dimensions are 248.1 x 157.9mm, and it is 8.2mm thick and weighs 475g. Squeezed into this slimline tablet is a 6.200mAh battery which will last for up to seven hours of online video playback -- or 10 hours of local video playback. An impressive amount for such a slim unit.

8.0 Alldocube iPlay 40 Pro Excellent $270 at Alldocube Like Responsive and accurate touch screen

Really good sound from onboard speakers

Rear 8MP camera and LED flash Don't Like Needs a kickstand/cover/keyboard option

Inside the iPlay 40 Pro is a Unisoc Tiger 618 octa-core processor. Two cores are ARM-A75 running at up to 2GHz, and 6 are ARM-A55 cores running at up to 2.0GHz.

The tablet also has a Mali G52 3EE graphics chip, 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB with a micro SD card.

The iPlay 40 Pro tablet runs a pared-down version of Android 11 with no added OEM bloatware. Its performance is reasonably good, with no lags when you run multiple apps at the same time. However, a few added enhancements, such as notifications and screen recording, make your life easier.

Touch is responsive and accurate, and using multiple apps does not seem to show a significant lag. Videos are smooth, and the sound is really good from its BOX sound cavity speakers.

Even the bass sounds better than most other small tablets I have used, and mid to high ranges are do not sound tinny.

The 8MP rear camera on the Alldocube is at the corner of the device. It has an autofocus feature that works well and an LED flash. The camera settings include panorama view, pro, burst mode, slow motion, time-lapse and night modes.

You can add audio notes to the image too. Post image manipulation uses the standard Android settings.

The front-facing 5MP camera is at the top centre of the screen. Images are good -- even in low light conditions, and it is perfectly adequate for video calls.

This is a nice affordable tablet that performs well. I would prefer a kickstand/keyboard cover for the tablet like the CreaPad 1009 or the KingPad M10 covers, which include the cover in the bundle price.

However, my tablet tends to live in my bag all of the time, and the Alldocube would quickly become scratched if I put it there.

All in all, the Alldocube iPlay 40 Pro Android tablet is a nice little addition to your tech devices. Take $30 with its Amazon coupon, and you have a bargain.

If only it came with an integral keyboard and cover. I do hope that this will be included in a future model.