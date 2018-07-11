Alphabet's Verily forms joint venture with ResMed to study sleep apnea

Verily, Alphabet's life biotech division formerly known as Google life sciences, is teaming up with ResMed to study and explore treatments for sleep apnea.

ResMed makes remote monitoring devices and software for sleep apnea patients. Combined with Verily's data analytics technologies, the companies will try to drill down on the health and financial impacts of undiagnosed and untreated sleep apnea.

The goal is to develop software that can be used by healthcare professionals to identify, diagnose, treat and manage sleep apnea in patients.

Interestingly, the companies are formalizing their partnership as a full scale joint venture, complete with customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The joint venture will be based in the US and operate as a separate venture from ResMed and Verily, the companies said.

"Approaching a widespread health problem like sleep apnea through collecting, organizing and activating health data is central to Verily's mission," said Jessica Mega, chief medical and scientific officer at Verily.

"By better identifying at-risk individuals as well as generating real-world evidence regarding the value and effectiveness of treatment, this collaboration has the potential to improve outcomes for millions of people living with sleep apnea, and potentially other related conditions."

RELATED COVERAGE

Google's Verily robots release millions of mosquitos in California

The mosquitos have been engineered to try and bring down disease transmission.

Alphabet's Verily kicks off long range study to track human health

The 10,000-person study aims to explore why people who are generally healthy become sick.

Alphabet's Verily teams with 3M on new population health management tech

The joint platform will analyze population-level health data sets, with the goal of helping hospitals improve healthcare quality and reduce costs.

GlaxoSmithKline, Alphabet's Verily team up to form bioelectronics company

The two companies believe their combined expertise in disease biology, low-power electronics and device development can create breakthroughs in treatments for chronic diseases.

Google uses AI, deep learning to predict cardiovascular risk from retina scans(TechRepublic)

Google's deep learning algorithm could more accurately detect a patient's risk of heart disease and stroke using a scan of their retina.