Alteryx shares surge as Q4 results, revenue forecast top expectations

Data analytics software maker Alteryx this afternoon reported Q4 revenue and profit that easily topped Wall Street analysts' expectations, and an outlook for revenue this quarter, and for the full year, that was higher than expected, but with net loss per share much deeper than the Street has been forecasting

The report sent Alteryx shares surging by 8% in late trading.

CEO Mark Anderson remarked, "With our largest increase in net new ARR in the company's history, Alteryx closed out fiscal year 2021 on a record note."

Added Anderson, "Closing a year of transformation, we start fiscal 2022 well-positioned to continue to drive growth and accelerate our journey to the cloud.""

Revenue in the three months ended in December rose to $173.8 million, yielding a net profit of 17 cents a share, excluding some costs.

Analysts had been modeling $166.1 million and 5 cents per share.

Alteryx said its annualized recurring revenue rose by 30%, year over year, to $638 million.

For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $144 million to $147 million, and net loss in a range of 58 cents to 61 cents. That compares to consensus for $133.3 million and a 16-cent loss per share.

For the full year, the company sees revenue in a range of $710 million to $720 million, and net loss of 58 cents to 68 cents. That compares to consensus of $622 million and an 8-cent loss per share.