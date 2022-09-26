'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
While already enjoying the commercial success of Prime Day and the Black Friday (week) events, Amazon has now launched a new shopping and sales event to mark on your fall calendars. On Sept. 26, Amazon said the event, called Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, will take place on Oct. 11, beginning at 12 a.m. PDT and continuing through Oct. 12.
The 48-hour shopping extravaganza will run in 15 countries: the US, UK, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Turkey.
The e-commerce giant said there will be hundreds of thousands of deals on offer, with brands including Samsung, Philips, Peloton, iRobot, and KitchenAid participating, among other vendors. As you probably guessed, Amazon will also join in offering major deals. There will be discounts for Amazon and Alexa-enabled devices, including up to 80% off Fire TVs.
While exclusive to Prime members, nothing stops you from signing up for a 30-day trial, for example, and then choosing not to continue with the subscription afterward.
Furthermore, Amazon is also debuting a Top 100 list, which will make finding the best deals on offer easier. These will range from technology and toys to Christmas gifts, pet products, clothing, and home gadgets. Amazon's Toy and Home guides are already available.
Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said the event will be "an exclusive opportunity for members to get deep discounts on top brands we know they are looking for this time of year."
Subscription offers, too, are being launched to promote the Prime Early Access Sale. For example, Amazon will give Prime members four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free, or customers can purchase a third-generation Echo Dot for $0.99 when they sign up for a one-month subscription. You can take advantage of these deals from today to October 12.
You can already explore some deals set for the sales event by visiting Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale page.