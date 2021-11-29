Amazon to detail Amazon Ads' AWS infrastructure

Amazon will highlight the Amazon Web Services architecture under its fast-growing ad business at re:Invent.

In a session on Tuesday, Amazon and its AWS unit will walk through the infrastructure behind Amazon Ads. Amazon's ad business is growing rapidly and falls into the company's "other" category on the financials. In the third quarter, Amazon's other revenue was $8.1 billion. That revenue line is increasingly seen as a proxy for Amazon's ad business.

According to a blog post, the session on Amazon Ads (Session ADM301) will cover customer types, including advertisers, third party partners that build on the Amazon Ads APIs and shoppers.

Amazon Ads also has to handle hundreds of millions of ad requests per second within a latency budget of 120 milliseconds. Amazon Ads has to track tens of billions of campaign objects, deliver more than 99.9999% availability and handle peak events such as Prime Day.

In addition, the system has to enforce advertiser budgets in real-time and leverage machine learning models for targeting.

Amazon Ads uses a micro-service architecture as well as various Amazon services. It's also worth noting that the ad team moved infrastructure to GPUs after starting with CPUs.