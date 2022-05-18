Amazon updates the Fire 7 with USB-C, improved battery life and a small price increase

Image: Amazon

Amazon on Wednesday announced that it has refreshed its entry-level Fire 7 tablet. The company's most popular tablet happens to be its cheapest, but it's getting slightly more expensive with a price increase from $49.99 to $59.99.

What do you get for the extra $10? Amazon has swapped in a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, replacing the micro USB port previously used. You also get double the memory, which should help performance, and up to 10 hours of battery life, an increase of 40%. Speaking of performance, Amazon claims the processor is 30% faster than the previous generation Fire 7, which was released in 2019.

The new Fire 7 is available to preorder right now, but deliveries aren't expected until June 29. Again, you can get the Fire 7 for $59, which comes with 16GB of storage. Or you can double the storage amount to 32GB for $79. Either model comes in black, denim, or rose color options.

Amazon also updated the Fire 7 Kids Edition version of the tablet, which includes the same tablet we just outlined, along with a protective case, a subscription to Amazon Kids+ for the first year, and a two-year worry-free guarantee.

The Fire 7 isn't going to be the most impressive tablet on the market when it comes to its display quality or performance, but at $60, it's a fantastic tablet for kids, or for someone who needs a device to browse the web or watch an occasional video. Preorder one if you're in the market for a new Fire 7 tablet.