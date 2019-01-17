Amazon Web Services launches fully-managed AWS Backup

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a fully-managed, centralised backup service, AWS Backup.

The cloud giant has touted the new offering as one that makes it faster and simpler for customers to back up data across AWS services, as well as on-premises.

It allows for backup across multiple services, AWS explained, including databases, block storage, object storage, and file systems.

Initially, AWS Backup is integrated with Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and AWS Storage Gateway, with support for additional services planned for the future.

Users can also back up on-premises application data through the AWS Backup integration with AWS Storage Gateway.

See also: AWS re:Invent 2018: A guide for tech and business pros (free PDF)

"[Cloud] has attracted two distinct types of builders. Some are tinkerers who want to tweak and fine tune the full range of AWS services into a desired architecture, and other builders are drawn to the same breadth and depth of functionality in AWS, but are willing to trade some of the service granularity to start at a higher abstraction layer, so they can build even faster," AWS VP of Storage, Automation, and Management Services, Bill Vass said.

"We designed AWS Backup for this second type of builder who has told us that they want one place to go for backups versus having to do it across multiple, individual services."

See also: AWS says so long developers and hello 'builders'

Customers already using the service include financial services firm State Street Corporation, dental support organisation Smile Brands, and Rackspace.

RELATED COVERAGE

Watch out MongoDB: AWS launches fully-managed document database service

Amazon DocumentDB fully-managed document database service supports MongoDB workloads.

How Amazon Web Services runs security at a global scale

AWS CISO told ZDNet that security is job zero for the cloud behemoth.

At AWS re:Invent, Amazon gets its gun: 'Everything the tech sector does, we can do better'

We recap everything that happened at AWS re:Invent this week with the help of song. Services for AI, blockchain, tools and a lot of hatred for Oracle were revealed.

End user data backup policy (TechPro Research)

Data without an associated backup is only as reliable as the system upon which it is stored -- and every system has a finite lifespan or may be susceptible to malware or hacking efforts. This policy offers guidelines for implementing manageable and reliable backups for user data.