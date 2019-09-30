AMD launches Ryzen Pro 3000 Series processors

AMD on Monday announced the availability of its new AMD Ryzen PRO 3000 Series desktop processor lineup, along with new AMD Ryzen PRO processors with Radeon Vega Graphics and AMD Athlon PRO processors with Radeon Vega Graphics. AMD said the Ryzen PRO and Athlon PRO desktop processors will first be available in enterprise desktops from HP and Lenovo starting in the fourth quarter.

AMD is touting its latest processor lineup for offering security-centric features and enterprise-grade reliability. The Ryzen 3000 Pro family is based on AMD's 7nm Zen 2 architecture.

"Designed specifically to efficiently data-crunch, design, compose, and create – AMD Ryzen PRO and Athlon PRO processors accelerate enhanced business productivity while offering protection safeguards with built-in security features, such as full system memory encryption and a dedicated, on-die security processor," said Saied Moshkelani, SVP and GM for the AMD Client Compute division.

RELATED COVERAGE: