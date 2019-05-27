AMD 3rd-gen Ryzen series coming in July led by 12-core Ryzen 9 beast

(Image: AMD)

AMD announced the lineup for its third-generation Ryzen processors at Computex on Monday, with the chips to be built on 7 nanometre technology.

Topping the range is the Ryzen 9 3900X, which is set to cost $500, packs 12 cores, can handle 24 threads, has 2.8GHz base frequency with 4.6GHz boost, and has 70MB of cache.

"That's half the price of our competition with much, much more performance," AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su said.

Behind the Ryzen 9 is the Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 7 3700X. Both chips have 8 cores and 36MB of cache, but the 3800X has a higher 3.9GHz base frequency and 4.5GHz boost frequency compared to 3.6GHz and 4.4GHz of the 3800X.

Where the $400 3800X needs 105W, the same energy requirements as the Ryzen 9, the 3700X is a 65W chip and costs $330.

Su said the Ryzen 3 series was capable of 15% more instructions per clock cycle, and had double the cache and floating point performance of the Ryzen 2 platform.

For Ryzen 5, the 3600X and 3600 are 6 core chips with 35MB of cache offering 3.8GHz with 4.4GHz boost, and 3.6GHz base frequency and 4.2GHz boost respectively, and available for $250 and $200.

All processors are set to be available from 7 July.

The company also introduced its X570 chipset for socket AM4 that is capable of PCIe 4.0, that AMD said was capable of 42% faster storage performance

Also during the keynote, AMD demonstrated its upcoming 64-core Rome Epyc chip, which it is touting as having double the performance of the prior Epyc generation. Rome will be available next quarter.

The company said Microsoft would start offering Epyc chips as a high performance computing offering with HB-series virtual machines that could scale up to 10,000 cores.

"With the AMD Epyc processors, the HB-series delivers more than 260 GBs of memory bandwidth, 128 MB L3 cache, and SR-IOV-based 100 Gbs InfiniBand," Microsoft said in a blog post.

"At scale, a customer can utilise up to 18,000 physical CPU cores and more than 67 terabytes of memory for a single distributed memory computational workload."

The virtual machines are available in Azure's South Central US and Western Europe regions.

Related Coverage