Windows 10 May 2019 Update installation stops on some AMD systems

The Windows 10 May 2019 Update (v1903) is not installing on some AMD systems, Microsoft admitted last week.

The culprit, the company said, was a set of AMD RAID drivers that are not compatible with the Windows 10 May 2019 update.

On Windows 10 systems with AMD Ryzen or AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors, the installation process for the May 2019 Update stops if the processors are configured in SATA or NVMe RAID mode.

The AMD RAID driver that supports the SATA or NVMe RAID modes is incompatible with the May 2019 Update and prevents it from installing.

Clean installs of Windows 10 v1903 are also impacted, and the installation process stops for the same reason.

Both Microsoft and AMD confirmed the issues, in respective support pages. Fortunately, this is a non-blocking issue, and users can navigate around the problem.

Microsoft and AMD recommend that users facing this problem download and install the latest version of the AMD RAID Installer (SATA, NVMe RAID) driver, which is v9.2.0.105.

AMD said the issue occurs because the new Windows 10 May 2019 Update "contains new Device Input/Output Control (IOCTL) requirements for certain categories of device drivers."

Microsoft began the global rollout of the Windows 10 May 2019 Update last week. There are quite a lot of features in this new release.

In addition, Microsoft has also made changes to the way Windows 10 v1903 handles patches and updates and deprecated some insure WiFi protocols.