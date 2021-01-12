Amid cloud spending boom, Microsoft Azure, AWS gain IT spend

× flexera-tech-spend-3.png

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated spending on cloud computing, automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning and Microsoft and Amazon Web Services appear to be big winners, according to a Flexera report.

Flexera's State of Tech Spend Report found that 49% of companies expect to increase information technology spending in 2021 with another 19% maintaining current levels.

Fifty-seven percent of 474 respondents said they increased spending on software as a service due to COVID-19 and 49% upped spending on public cloud services, according to Flexera. As cloud spending surged, 36% said that they cut on-premises software.

Overall, cloud spending represented 30% of total IT budgets up from 25% in 2020.

As the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation and cloud efforts, Microsoft and AWS appeared to take wallet share. Consider:

61% of respondents said they would increase spending on Microsoft Azure in 2021;

57% planned to spend more on Microsoft SaaS offerings;

54% planned to increase spending on AWS;

46% said they would spend more on Microsoft licensed software;

Those gains appear to come at the expense of Oracle licensed software as 25% of respondents said they would cut spending;

And 23% said they would cut spending on IBM licensed software.

Overall, cloud spending passes on-premises infrastructure. For instance, 27% of respondents said they will "reduce significantly" the number of data centers in 2021 with 7% eliminating them completely.

Spending on automation also shifted as 73% said they will increase spending on automation and 64% said they would spend more on AI and machine learning, according to Flexera.

Other key findings: