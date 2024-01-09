Anker's latest wireless charging accessories are all in on Qi2. Here's why that matters

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Apple users have exclusively taken advantage of MagSafe charging for years, but Qi2 technology is leveling the playing field, allowing everyone to enjoy faster, magnetic, wireless charging, regardless of device. Now, Anker is aiming to grab a piece of this market with its new MagGo Qi2 accessories.

On Monday, Anker unveiled seven new Qi2-certified MagGo Wireless Chargers, including three charging stations, two power banks, and two charging pads, ranging from $22 to $110. Leveraging Qi2 technology, all these accessories can securely snap onto the back of compatible iPhone and Android phones, ensuring the most effective (and fastest) wireless power transfer.

I've personally been testing the Anker MagGo Power Bank, which is ideal for on-the-go charging. The device holds a 6,600mAh capacity that can fully charge just about any phone while keeping a compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand.

The power bank also has a foldable design (shown below) that allows you to prop up your phone at the angle you'd like to stream video, scroll through social media, sit on video calls, and more. The power bank is available for purchase starting today in five different colorways for $69.99.

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

The complete list of MagGo chargers is provided below, with varying availability. Available today:

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (Foldable 3-in-1): $109.99

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K): $89.99

Anker MagGo Power Bank (6,6K): $69.99

Anker MagGo Wireless Charger (Pad): $21.99

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (8-in-1): $99.99

Available at a later date:

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1 Stand): $89.99 (February availability)

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1 Pad): $99.99 (April availability)

Another highlight of this launch is the Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (Foldable 3-in-1), which is ideal for Apple users as it includes a pad for charging your phone, earbuds, and Apple Watch, with a max output of 15W.

Like the MagGo Power Bank, the Wireless Charging Station has a compact, foldable design, which makes it ideal for on-the-go power provision. The device is available for purchase starting today for $109.99, and the box also includes a charger and USB-C cable.