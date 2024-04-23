This magnetic powerbank is so light you'll forget it's there - and right now it's just $20

Ugreen 5,000mAh slim magnetic wireless power bank Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

ZDNET's key takeaways

The Ugreen 5,000mAh magnetic wireless power bank



It's a lightweight, magnetic powerbank that clamps securely to your iPhone with or without a case.



It's so slim however, that the button at the bottom can be hard to access if you have big fingers.



Are you looking for a high-quality magnetic power bank that holds a whole day's charge but doesn't make your iPhone feel like a brick? Well, I have the perfect power bank for you, and right now, it just so happens to be 30% off.

Also: The best power banks you can buy: Expert tested

The power bank in question is the Ugreen 5,000mAh magnetic wireless power bank, and even at the full price it represents excellent value for money.

View at Amazon

Ugreen 5,000mAh slim magnetic wireless power bank tech specs

Battery Energy : 5000mAh/3.7V/18.5Wh

: 5000mAh/3.7V/18.5Wh Rated Capacity : 2800mAh (5V/2.4A)

: 2800mAh (5V/2.4A) Battery Type : Lithium polymer

: Lithium polymer Output USB-C : 5V3A 9V1.67A 15W max

: 5V3A 9V1.67A 15W max Wireless Charging : Qi 7.5W max

: Qi 7.5W max Indicator Lights : 4 battery status lights + 1 wireless charging light

: 4 battery status lights + 1 wireless charging light Charging Time : About 2 hours when using a PD 20W charger

: About 2 hours when using a PD 20W charger Magnetic Attraction Force : About 9 Newtons

: About 9 Newtons Dimensions : 4.2 x 2.7 x 0.5 inches

: 4.2 x 2.7 x 0.5 inches Weight : 0.26 pounds

: 0.26 pounds Safety Mechanisms : Over voltage, over current, over heating, and short circuit protection

: Over voltage, over current, over heating, and short circuit protection Air Travel Friendly: Yes

I admit to loving Ugreen stuff. This company makes some great chargers, cables, and power banks, and this powerbank is no exception.

At just 5,000 mAh, this is a small power bank, but for a magnetic one designed to hang off the back of your iPhone, that's not a bad thing. The last thing you want is to turn your iPhone into a cumbersome lump.

There's a USB-C port on the bottom that handles both charging the unit and can be used for charging other devices. The USB-C port supports trickle charging so it can charge low-draw devices such as earbuds without shutting down. This mode can be entered by pressing and holding in the power button for about three seconds.

USB-C port, indicator lights, and on/off/trickle button Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The front of the unit is coated in a sold silicone rubber than not only feels good to the touch but also prevents scratching your smartphone.

Also: The longest-lasting power bank I've tested also has life-saving features

The Ugreen 5,000mAh magnetic wireless power bank comes in two colors, and if you're happy with the black then you can get a whopping 30% off the regular $30 price tag, making this a total steal.

The power bank also comes with foot-long USB-C-to-USB-C cable, in case you're not already drowning in them. I've carried out all my usual tests on the inputs and outputs, as well as taking thermal measurements of the unit when in us, and it passes all my tests with flying colors.

ZDNET's buying advice

The Ugreen 5,000mAh slim unit is lightweight, thin, and does the job. And for $30 it's a steal, but if the black version fits in with your style and aesthetic, then you can score an additional $10 off the price.