The best CES 2024 tech you can buy right now
CES 2024, the world's largest tech show, brought us lots of wild and innovative tech, from transparent TVs to a robotic pillow that can help you stop snoring (really). And while some of those products may never actually hit stores, there are a ton of cool and helpful gadgets unveiled at the show that you can buy or preorder right now, ranging from TVs to magnetic chargers to smart lights.
Also: CES 2024: What's Next in Tech
Read on for the best tech we've seen on the ground at CES 2024 that you can actually buy.
TCL has refreshed its S-Series line of televisions with the S5, the first to bring the brand's AiPQ engine to the mid-range model. Right now, you can buy the 98-inch version, but more screen sizes are on the way in 2024. Along with tons of screen space, you'll also get support for Dolby Vision IQ HDR for enhanced detailing, contrast, and color and more lifelike images.
The S5 will also support DTS Virtual: X audio for clean, clear sound in movies, shows, and music. And with the Google TV platform, you'll get built-in support for the Hey Google virtual assistant as well as access to thousands of streaming apps. You can also connect the S5 to your Alexa account if you prefer Amazon's virtual assistant.
Anker's MagGo Power Bank (6,600mAh) uses Qi2 technology to snap onto the back of compatible Apple and Android phones, and deliver up to one full charge. It also doubles as a phone stand. Buy it for $70 today.
Review: Anker's new Qi2 MagGo Power Bank offers a bonus feature for iPhone users
Unfortunately, you can't record on your iPhone if you're on a call, unless you use a separate device or Google Voice. The Magmo Pro is now an option as well: Snap it on the back of your phone, and it can automatically record calls for you. It also gives you the option to manually start and stop recording yourself. The recordings are accessible on an app, where you can also access AI-generated transcriptions.
Garmin's latest Lily smartwatch is designed for those who want a smaller, more stylish smartwatch that still offers access to Garmin's health and wellness features. You can buy one in a variety of colors and band materials now, starting at $249.
HP's latest gaming laptop weighs 3.6 lbs, and features a 2.8K 120 Hz VRR OLED display, up to 11.5 hours of battery life, top-of-the-line heat dissipation, and local AI through its Intel and NVIDIA processors. It's available for preorder now starting at $1,499. The 16-inch version will be available on Wednesday.
MSI revealed several new gaming laptops at CES, including a new Stealth series and updates to its Titan, Raider, Vector, Crosshair, and others.
Satechi's new $99 SM1 keyboard is the company's first for both Windows and Mac devices. The rechargeable keyboard features a 75% layout with low-profile, high-quality mechanical switches. It's backlit and features 14 different backlight patterns, and there's also a lockscreen shortcut key for added security on Macs.
If you want to keep tabs on your dog with an AirTag tracker, this Dog Collar for AirTag from Catalyst can hold an AirTag in a waterproof Catalyst Clip-It case so it never gets lost. You can pre-order the collar now for $25 and it will ship in January. The Catalyst Clip-It Case for AirTag is available now for $35.
If you miss actually pushing buttons while you text, this attachable case accessory from Click provides iPhone users with a full physical keyboard, without consuming any of the device's screen real estate. You can buy one now starting at $139.
These new Audio-Technica X7 true wireless earbuds offer high-fidelity audio and digital hybrid noise-canceling and promise all-day comfort, a secure fit, and crystal-clear voice calling. ZDNET's Jada Jones tried them out, and said "[they] feel like a pair of premium earbuds meant for those who enjoy high-res audio but prefer to wear earbuds instead of on-ear or over-ear headphones."
Review: I tried Audio-Technica's new earbuds: Great sound, fair price, just don't take them to the gym
The EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra is a powerful smart hybrid whole-house battery generator and backup system, that could power essential appliances in a home for up to a month in the event of a power outage or natural disaster. Right now it's on sale for $800 off its usual price of $5,799.
Review: EcoFlow's largest backup battery is one of the most impressive power solutions I've tested
The Nanoleaf Skylight Smart Modular Ceiling Light is a set of square light panels that are meant to be installed on the ceiling, with a flush-mount design and a wide array of color options to choose from. Installation involves hard-wiring one panel, like when replacing an existing light fixture, and users can subsequently add up to 100 additional squares that you can control via an app. It's available for preorder right now starting at $250, and will ship in late January.
We weren't kidding about the pillow: The Motion Pillow uses AI to help tackle snoring problems and give you a better night's sleep. The AI Motion System detects a user's snoring and slowly inflates airbags to lift their head and open their airway to reduce it. The accompanying app tracks sleep data, including snoring time, airbag operation time, sleep score, sleep time, and even recordings of your snoring to play back later. It usually costs $699, but it's 40% off during CES, retailing at $420.