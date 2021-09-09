ANZ New Zealand back online after outage from DDoS attack

Image: Asha Barbaschow/ZDNet

ANZ New Zealand's internet banking app and website was offline as it dealt with a cyber attack.

The app and website issues are now online again, with the bank saying in a tweet that the issues were resolved by 2:27pm AEST.

"Kia ora whanau! The outage across our online services has been resolved. Again thank you all for your patience and understanding," ANZ tweeted.

ANZ was among a number of organisations hit by a cyber attack yesterday, which also reportedly took down the Kiwibank, MetService, New Zealand Post, and Inland Revenue websites.

New Zealand's cybersecurity agency Cert NZ tweeted yesterday that a number of New Zealand organisations were being targeted by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

Cert NZ said it was monitoring the situation and working with affected parties.

While most of these sites were back online by Thursday morning, ANZ New Zealand was still working towards resolving the outage.

"Kia ora, as you'll be aware we are still experiencing outages in channels, all hands on deck are working on this!" ANZ New Zealand said in a tweet earlier today.

The bank clarified, however, that ANZ ATMs, Eftpos, credit and debit cards, automatic payments, bill payments, and direct debits are working.

Last year, the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) was forced offline for almost an entire week due to DDoS attacks that hit the exchange.

The NZX attack was attributed to a criminal gang that has launched DDoS attacks against some of the world's biggest financial service providers and demanded Bitcoin payments as extortion fees to stop their attacks.

Updated at 3:51pm AEST, 9 September 2021: ANZ's online issues are now resolved.

