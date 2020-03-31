Apple acquires the Dark Sky weather app

Apple is acquiring the popular weather app Dark Sky and making it exclusive to iOS. In a blog post from the Dark Sky team, the company said the Dark Sky Android and Wear OS apps will shut down July 1.

The company's website will wind down weather forecasts, maps, and embeds after July 1 as well. Dark Sky's API, which is used by third-party apps to access Dark Sky's weather data, will function through the end of 2021 but is no longer accepting new customers.

"Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy," Dark Sky co-founder Adam Grossman wrote in the blog post. "There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to reach far more people, with far more impact, than we ever could alone."

Apple's current weather app relies on data from IBM's The Weather Channel. With Dark Sky under its belt, the Cupertino tech giant could build a revamped and all around better weather app using proprietary data.

