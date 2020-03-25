Apple may delay 5G iPhone launch due to coronavirus, report says

latest developments Coronavirus: Business and technology in a pandemic From cancelled conferences to disrupted supply chains, not a corner of the global economy is immune to the spread of COVID-19. Read More

Apple is considering delaying the launch of its highly-anticipated 5G iPhone by months, according to a report, due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The mobile device maker is weighing the pandemic's impact on its supply chain, as well as its effects on consumer demand, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Analysts have expressed optimism that the release of the first 5G iPhone, slated for September, will drive a healthy iPhone upgrade cycle. iPhone sales, which came to nearly $56 billion in Q1, account for more than half of the company's revenues.

Last month, however, Apple acknowledged that the spread of the new coronavirus is taking a toll on both consumer demand and its supply chain. Its revenue for the current quarter won't meet previous estimates, Apple said.

Citing unnamed "sources familiar with the matter," the Nikkei Asian Review said the 5G iPhone launch could be delayed by months, possibly into 2021.