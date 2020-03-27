Apple launches COVID-19 screening website and app

Apple, in partnership with the White House-led Coronavirus Task Force, CDC, and FEMA, have launched a new website and app that will provide a screening tool for COVID-19 symptoms.

The website and app offer a step-by-step questionnaire relating to current health, recent travel, and possible contact with COVID-19 patients, and offers advice on what to do next and what to look out for.

The website and app also have up-to-date information from trusted sources, so users can get reliable information without having to wade through the myriad sources on the web.

There's also information on the best practices for washing your hands, practicing social distancing, quarantining, monitoring your symptoms, and disinfecting surfaces. The app also offers the ability to save previous screening results for to refer to at a later date or with a healthcare provider.

The app is small, coming in at just over 6MB, and works with any iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch running iOS 13.1 or later, while the website is available to all across all platforms and browsers.

Neither the app nor website require users to sign in with an Apple ID, and Apple will not collect individual responses or share them with governments.

This follows on from Apple's update to Siri last week which offered help and advice to those asking for assistance in relation to coronavirus.

