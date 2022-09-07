'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Apple just announced a series of new additions to its family, and in conjunction with the Apple iPhone 14 lineup, it dropped the latest audio wearable: the Apple AirPods Pro 2. Available for pre-order on Sept. 9, keep reading for the scoop on where you can order them when they go live as well as their specs.
During the event today, Apple announced that the earbuds would retail for $249.
They will be available for pre-order Sept. 9, with shipping starting on Sept. 23. If you want them on release day, head to a participating retailer and pick them up in store on the same day.
Following the announcement of the new Apple AirPods Pro 2, Apple and participating retailers have stated they will be available for pre-order Sept. 9. We've posted them below so you don't have to search for them, so be sure to check them out.
As soon as we find deals, we will post them, and if there's a retailer you prefer that isn't listed, check back later. We'll be updating this list as we find more deals across both big box and online stores.
Apple announced the AirPods Pro 2 will be available for pre-order Sept. 9. Be sure to follow the link below to order them at 5AM PDT. We fully expect these to be in high demand and sell out fast, so be sure to log on sooner rather than later to avoid that "sold out" notification.
The AirPods Pro 2 are the next generation of the AirPods Pro line and come with some upgrades. The design features a new H2 chip for exceptional sound quality and now low distortion audio driver.
The previous design boosted the audio quality with Advanced Audio Codec (AAC); this new model ditched the AAC in favor of the lossless audio with Spatial Audio features that enhances your audio listening to get the most out of your music. In fact, it's a personalized Spatial Audio that you can build on your iPhone.
You can expect up to twice the noise canceling of its predecessor and a new extra small ear tip available for use. Otherwise, the H2 chip allows for Adaptive Transparency that reduces noises while keeping you in the moment.
Touch control will now allow you to adjust volume with the swipe of a stem, too, and if you misplace the charging case or either stem, it will play distinct sounds so you can find them quickly.
In addition to the upgraded audio specs, the AirPods Pro 2 also has an expanded battery life with a playback time of six hours -- a 33% increase -- and you can get up to 30 hours with the included charging case. Use the MagSafe charger or wireless charging or the USB-C charger to plug in.