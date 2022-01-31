Apple allows unlisted entries in App Store once its approval is gained

Image: Shutterstock

Apple will allow for unlisted apps to appear in its App Store, provided developers ask the tech giant to do so.

The apps will be accessible via a public-viewable URL, Apple said in a support note first noticed by MacRumors, which means anyone that has it could visit and install an app. Apple therefore is recommending developers ensure unauthorised use is prevented in their code.

"Unlisted apps don't appear in any App Store categories, recommendations, charts, search results, or other listings. They can also be accessed through Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager," the note states.

"Apps for specific organizations, special events, or research studies, or apps used as employee resources or sales tools are good candidates for unlisted distribution."

For developers with apps already on the App Store, once the form is completed and approval gained, the app will switch to unlisted at the same URL. Those that use Business Manager or School Manager will need to create a new app record.

Once an app is unlisted, future versions of the app will remain unlisted.

"Please note that unlisted apps must be ready for final distribution. Requests for apps in a beta or pre-release state will be declined," Apple warned.

