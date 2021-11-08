Apple fixes Mac bricking bug (and what to do if your Mac is bricked)

Apple has released a fix for a bug that was causing havoc for some Intel Mac users.

The bug, which essentially prevented the affected Mac being turned on after updating to macOS Monterey, affected a small number of Intel Macs running the T2 security chip.

While we have nothing direct from Apple, Apple blogger Rene Richie got the following statement from Apple:

"We have identified and fixed an issue with the firmware on the Apple T2 security chip that prevented a very small number of users from booting up their Mac after updating macOS. The updated firmware is now included with the existing macOS updates. Any users impacted by this issue can contact Apple Support for assistance."

Statement from Apple on macOS issues. Full text in alt description: pic.twitter.com/zmSIjoUT48 — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) November 5, 2021

But what to do if your Mac has been bricked already?

Don't panic, and don't let anyone wipe it!

YouTuber Mr Macintosh has a fix... but that fix requires you to have a second Mac to hand.

To bring your Mac back to life, you need to boot it into DFU mode and use the Apple Configurator 2 software restore the BridgeOS firmware.

The bug affected Intel Macs featuring the T2 chip. This is quite a list of Macs, but reports of this bug have been sporadic.

These Mac are kitted out with the Apple T2 security chip: