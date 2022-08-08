Prepping for back-to-school can be expensive, and with the influx of deals on the market right now, it can be a tough choice on whether to choose a tablet or a laptop. If you've opted to take a tablet and want to stay involved in the Apple ecosystem, the 2021 iPad Mini is currently on sale at Target for $399, or 20% off.
Apple deals are hard to come by, and while the Apple Store has special pricing for students with a .edu address, if you've been eyeing the iPad Mini for drawing or note-taking on the go, this deal is unusual and rare. The iPad Mini features an 8.3-inch liquid retina display touchscreen to take notes or just play some of your favorite tablet games.
It comes with the A15 bionic chip for fast response times during use, and you can also snap images on the 12MP Wide back camera and 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage. You'll also get plenty of storage with 64GB built into the tablet, and you can use cloud storage to back up anything important. With up to ten hours of battery life, it can last the entire day on a single charge.
The iPad Mini comes in four different colors, and the deal is only available through Target via an online order. Stock is very limited -- there are currently only three available at $399 -- so be sure to pick this up ASAP.