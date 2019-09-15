Apple iPhone 11, Watch 5, iPad with services and Fitbit Versa 2 (MobileTechRoundup show #481)

Settle in a bit for a rather long MobileTechRoundup show #481 as we covered the Apple iPhone 2019 event before moving on to some more news in mobile technology.
- Apple iPhone 11 series
- Apple Watch Series 5
- Apple iPad
- Apple TV+, Arcade
- Apple Music works with Chromebooks
- Teracube Android phone: Interesting approach to less waste
- Tons of Pixel 4 leaks as October launch approaches
- Fitbit Versa 2 review: Sleep Score and Premium
- Asus Chromebook Flip C433: Pixelbook clone?
Running time: 93 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 106MB)
