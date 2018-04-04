Apple exploring touchless control, curved iPhone screens: Report

(Image: CNET)

Apple is working on new iOS gestures, touchless gesture controls, and curved iPhone screens for use in potential device releases, according to Bloomberg.

The report details Apple is testing a new gesture technology able to take into account the proximity of a finger to the iPhone's screen. In early testing, the touchless gesture controls would enable iPhone users to complete "some tasks" without actually having to tap the screen. However, it's not clear how the new gestures would integrate into iOS software.

Bloomberg also reported Apple is testing iPhone screens that curve gradually from top to bottom. This could be a move by Apple to differentiate itself from the crowded smartphone market. Competitor Samsung curves its flagship Galaxy phones horizontally.

The report said Apple's new gesture control and screen technology could be at least two years away, and it's not clear if Apple will actually bring the capabilities to market.

In the near future, Apple is planning to extend its OLED display technology found on the iPhone X in a larger 6.5-inch iPhone model later this year, according to Bloomberg.

This echoes a previous report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who said Apple will release three new iPhone models in 2018. One iPhone will reportedly feature a 5.8-inch screen like the iPhone X, while another will have a larger 6.5-inch screen. All the iPhone models will include edge-to-edge displays with a notch like the 2017 iPhone X, the report said.