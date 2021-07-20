Apple M1 MacBook Air deal: Save up to $150 on Amazon

It's hard finding good deals on Apple products, but sometimes you get lucky!

Currently, Amazon is offering up to $150 off the latest M1-powered MacBook Air. It's a great laptop, perfect for students or those who like to travel light.

If you don't need too much storage and can fit your life into 256GB, then you can save $100 off the regular price of the 2020 M1-powered MacBook Air.

From Apple, this is currently $999, but the same notebook is available on Amazon in all three finish options -- gold, silver, or space grey -- for only $899.

Apple M1 MacBook Air tech specs M1 chip offering a massive boost in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance compared to Intel processors

8-core CPU



7-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning

8GB of unified memory

Superfast SSD storage.



Up to 18 hours of battery life $899 at Amazon 512GB storage option

If you want more storage then you'll need to spend more and get the model that comes with 512GB of storage. Here you'll save $150 on the Apple Store price, and be able to pick one up for only $1,099.

These are deals that are hard to beat.