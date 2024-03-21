You can now get Apple product manuals, specs, and repair guides all in one place

screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

Locating the right manuals and troubleshooting guides for Apple products used to be a hassle, but no longer. Instead of being scattered across Apple's websites, everything you need is now on Apple's new Documentation page.

Spotted by Japanese blog MacOtakara, the Documentation page has groups for all of Apple's products: Mac, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, Vision Pro, AirPods, Apple TV, HomePod, iPod, Displays, Accessories, and Software.

"Apple has opened a 'Documentation' site that summarizes manuals, specifications, and downloads," according to a Google translation of MacOtakara's story. "Downloads, manuals, and technical specifications that were previously available as support resources are now organized by product category."

If you select a category for a hardware product, you'll see its various models. Choosing a specific one will give you links to technical specs, a user guide, an info sheet, and in some cases, a repair manual.

Additionally, you can search for manuals and other info by product name and other criteria. From the search results, you can also access documentation, support articles, and posts on Apple's community forums.

For example, I was able to easily find a repair manual for my iPhone 14 Pro. The manual included photos of the phone's internal layout and parts, told me what tools and part numbers I needed to order for certain repairs, showed me how to run diagnostic tests, and explained how to investigate specific issues that might come up.

Beyond accessing manuals and guides for all the core Apple products, you'll find information on accessories, including Apple keyboards, mice, printers, and AirTags. The Software category provides details on applications like iTunes, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, and Final Cut. Selecting an application takes you to a page where you can download the software.

Apple's new Documentation page is another step forward in the company finally embracing the right-to-repair movement. In August 2023, Apple came out in favor of a right-to-repair bill passed in California that strengthened the rights of Californians to repair their own electronic devices and appliances. The bill also required companies to offer the necessary parts, tools, and diagnostic services for consumers and third-party repair shops.