Amazon Spring Sale: Get an iPad 10th Gen and AppleCare+ bundle for $418
If you've been eyeing an iPad, you know that Apple's flagship tablet lineup is not cheap. You also know that Apple's products don't frequently see sales. But right now during day two of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, the latest base model iPad, the 10th Gen, is on sale for $418.
Also: The 75+ best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals live now
Not only can you get the 64GB, Wi-Fi enabled tablet for $100 off, but you'll also receive two years of AppleCare+ as a part of this bundle deal.
The 10th Gen, released in 2022, is Apple's newest iPad, and it boasts substantial upgrades, like symmetrical bezels, a larger 10.9-inch display, Magic Keyboard Folio support, and the latest software version, iPadOS 16. But unlike previous standard iPads, it regularly costs $449.
In lieu of the front-facing Touch ID and home button, the 10th Gen has thinner bezels surrounding a larger Liquid Retina display, the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the outer edge, and dual speakers flank the left and right sides when the tablet is held in landscape orientation. And the whole unit weighs approximately one pound.
Read the Review: iPad 10th Gen (2022)
When ZDNET expert reviewer June Wan went hands-on with the iPad 10th Gen in 2022 and was impressed with Apple's upgrades to its base model. He has even remained using the tablet well into 2023, updating his review this past May.
"My 'first impressions' hot take is still ablaze: the iPad beats out the iPad Pro model in two regards. The first is Apple's own accessories ... The second area where the regular iPad edges out the Pro is camera placement," Wan wrote in his review.
So if you're looking to snag the 10th Gen iPad, which Wan says stacks up pretty fairly against the iPad Air, now's the time to jump on this sweet Amazon deal while it still lasts.
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.