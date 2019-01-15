Apple quietly adds Smart Battery Case for iPhone XR, iPhone XS to online store

We'd seen rumors and hints that Apple has been working on a Smart Battery Case for the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. And on Tuesday, Apple quietly updated its online store with three new Smart Battery cases, each one priced at $129. As of this writing, Apple has yet to even issue a press release letting users know the cases are now available.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

All three Smart Case models current show a ship date of Jan. 22, with in-store availability starting Jan 21. Check out the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. The cases are available in black or white.

As with the previous Smart Battery case Apple sold, this model allows users to charge the phone and the case at the same time through the Lightning port on the bottom. However, you can now use a Qi-certified wireless charger to charge both the case and the phone at the same time.

Using the Smart Case with any of the iPhone models will increase battery life, with the case depleting first, and then the iPhone's battery should you need it.