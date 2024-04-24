Finally, a MagSafe battery pack that doesn't look like a brick (and it charges quick, too)

Kayla Solino/ZDNET

There's no denying the usefulness of battery packs, especially those designed with MagSafe technology. They offer an endurance boost for your devices when you're on the go, in an emergency, or traveling abroad. But let me address the elephant in the room: they're often dull in appearance, uninspiring, and, dare I say, ugly.

I'm talking, thick, brick-like, boxy battery packs in the same old boring colors (though a few brands have released some colored versions here and there) that look about as technologically advanced as my mom's first cell phone did in the 80s -- which is great, if you're into the 80s (I've been told it was the best of times).

But I stray away from many MagSafe battery packs due to the clunky designs, choosing to stick mostly to traditional USB-C battery packs for my charging needs. Because let's be real, you won't catch me out with a hideous traditional MagSafe brick. Then I met the Casely Power Pod. It combines all the necessities of a battery pack with a refined understanding of consumer aesthetics that makes my Gen-Z heart sing.

After testing the Power Pod non-stop for the last week (seriously, it came home with me, went on several errands, and even went to the bar this weekend), I'm impressed by the multi-functional charging capabilities and sleek, ergonomic design that flawlessly integrates with my iPhone case, for a price of $60.

The Casely Power Pod battery pack uses MagSafe technology to snap onto the back of your iPhone or adapter-equipped device. This pod will attach to and charge through any case that is MagSafe compatible or any case that is wireless charging compatible, and Casely even includes an adhesive magnetic ring that attaches to any non-MagSafe case or device which will turn it into a MagSafe-compatible accessory.

It offers 5,000mAh of battery capacity and a max wireless output of 15W that can be used three ways: as a MagSafe battery pack, as a Qi charging pad for things like wireless earbuds, or as a traditional battery pack with a USB-C cord.

How long does it take to charge a phone?

After starting with a fully charged Power Pod (indicated by four LED lights at the bottom of the pack), my phone went from 47% to 83% after an hour of MagSafe charging. I still had 50% charge left in the Power Pod, indicated by two remaining lights on the pack.

The Power Pod can also charge itself up via a USB-C while charging your phone via MagSafe (I tried it). When I used the Pod as a Qi wireless charging pad, my AirPods Pro 2 went from 75% to 100% in about 45 minutes, and I still had more than 25% of battery remaining in the Power Pod.

I used the Power Pod as a wireless charger for my AirPods Pro 2. Kayla Solino/ZDNET

In comparison to other MagSafe battery packs that ZDNET has tested, I was happy with the charging rate and speed, and it is on par with similar 5,000mAh packs I have tested. Of course, the exact charging speed of my iPhone 14 Pro each time I used the Power Pod depended on factors like how many devices I was simultaneously charging and where my battery level was to start with.

But Casely's secret weapon isn't the Power Pod's charging capabilities, it's the uniquely crafted ergonomic shape and designs. The Power Pod is available in 50 different colors, patterns, and prints, and that's just unparalleled in the MagSafe battery pack market.

The Casely Power Pod next to the Mophie snap+ juice pack mini wallet -- another MagSafe accessory I am currently testing. Kayla Solino/ZDNET

I'm admittedly a greedy consumer; I want style and personalization to reflect in my tech -- especially one that's affixed to something as visible as my phone. This is exactly why the Casely Power Pod has gone everywhere with me since I unboxed it.

Not only is it everything I expect from a MagSafe charger, but it's uniquely portable and stylish in a way that competitors haven't caught up with yet. It fits into my tiny, trendy "going-out" bag (which for the record, barely holds my iPhone 14 Pro, a cardholder, and a lip gloss), and when I need to take it out and use it, it's cute, fun, and another outward projection of myself that I can control.

Kayla Solino/ZDNET

Casely's Power Pods can also be matched with the brand's phone cases, creating a near-seamless illusion between where your phone case ends and where the Power Pod starts. The combo I tested was the prettiest lavender heart pattern, cutely dubbed "Love Song" for Valentine's Day. As someone who appreciates when products can offer style and sustenance, Casely knocks it out of the park on aesthetic appeal.

Diving beyond the obviously unique color and print offerings, the Power Pod also stands out for its shape. There's no boxy, oversized battery here. Instead, at only 3.2 ounces, the Power Pod is slightly thinner than many competitors and noticeably more rounded off than other battery packs I have tested. It was clearly designed with user appeal at the forefront.

If you appreciate aesthetics, are looking to upgrade your MagSafe charging pack, or have just been holding out on trying portable battery packs because you didn't want to be caught walking around with a Megladon-sized puck -- Casely's Power Pod is a solid (and stylish) option.

Unlike bulkier battery packs, the Power Pod provides an on-par 5,000mAh of battery power while still being sleek, fun, and eye-catching. Although $60 may seem a bit much for a battery booster, it's comparable to other MagSafe battery packs that ZDNET has tested, which mostly fall between the $40-60 range. Plus, the Power Pod packs all the punch with color and design -- and sometimes, it's the little things that are most worthy of paying an extra few dollars for.