Apple releases iOS 15.4 with new emoji, ability to use Face ID with a mask and more

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Apple released iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 for its iPhone and iPad lineup on Monday. The updates include several new features, along with the typical bug fixes and performance improvements.

Included in the update is a new feature that makes it possible to use Face ID while wearing a mask or facial covering without requiring an Apple Watch. You'll need to enable the new Use Face ID With a Mask feature, which you can read more about here.

iOS 15.4 now allows users to start a SharePlay session directly from an app that supports the FaceTime sharing feature. Siri gained a new voice for those who speak English. iPhone owners in the EU are now able to download COVID-19 vaccination certificates, where they're stored in the Health app. Additionally, the Apple Wallet app also accepts the EU's Digital COVID certificate, making it easy to store and show your vaccination card. There are other small features like new emoji, and improvements to live text, as well.

One of the more notable additions to iOS 15.4 for iPhone users is the ability to accept contactless payments on an iPhone using Apple's new Tap to Pay for iPhone feature. You won't find any new settings or switches you'll need to turn on before accepting payments; instead, you'll need to wait for the Shopify Point of Sale app to be updated with support for the feature. Once it's released, anyone will have the ability to accept payments from fellow Apple Pay, Google Pay users, or by touching a contactless payment-equipped card to the top of the iPhone.