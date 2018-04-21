Apple is replacing some 13-inch MacBook Pro batteries

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro (CNET/CBS Interactive)

Apple is replacing a number of 13-inch MacBook Pro batteries after reports of a defect causing the built-in battery to expand.

Apple says affected units were non-touch bar MacBrook Pros made between October 2016 and October 2017. Device owners can determine eligibility by entering their product's serial number on Apple's support page.

The battery replacement program does not affect 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar or older 13-inch MacBook Pro models, Apple said.

Apple will refund those eligible who have already replaced their MacBook Pro's battery.