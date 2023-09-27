Apple rolls out fix for data transfer bug to all compatible iPhones and iPads

Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

A little more than a week after launching iOS/iPadOS 17, Apple has kicked off another bug-fixing update for its latest operating system. On Tuesday, the company pushed out iOS/iPadOS 17.0.2 for all iPhones and iPads running version 17 of the OS. This update actually surfaced last Thursday but only for the iPhone 15. Now, it's out there for all compatible models.

iOS/iPadOS 17.0.2 resolves a glitch that might occur when trying to transfer data from one iPhone to another, a process people can use to more quickly set up a new phone. During the transfer, the iPhone could freeze or crash, preventing the process from completing.

The latest update is aimed at the following iPhones and iPads: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad Mini 5th generation and later.

To update your device, head to Settings, select General, and then tap the Update Now button.

The last few weeks have been busy ones for Apple in terms of updates for its key products.

Earlier this month, the company rolled out last-minute emergency patches for iOS/iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9.7, and MacOS Ventura 13.5. These fixes were pushed to resolve zero-click vulnerabilities used to deliver the NSO Group's Pegasus spyware.

Designed to take advantage of security flaws on a personal device, Pegasus is capable of remotely accessing a device to collect data, monitor conversations and email exchanges, and spy on users through the device's camera and microphone.

Then, on Sept. 18, Apple released the latest major new versions for its key devices -- iOS/iPadOS 17 for iPhones and iPad, WatchOS 10 for the Apple Watch, and TVOS 17 for the Apple TV. But just as people were getting accustomed to the new versions, along comes another round of updates.

On Sept. 21, Apple issued security fixes for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch to fix vulnerabilities exploited by another nasty piece of spyware known as Predator. Apple credited Bill Marczak of The Citizen Lab at The University of Toronto's Munk School and Maddie Stone of Google's Threat Analysis Group for discovering these bugs.

Both The Citizen Lab and Google's Threat Analysis Group released their own reports detailing how a zero-day exploit chain was used to install the Predator spyware and then used to spy on former Egyptian MP Ahmed Eltantawy after he announced plans to run for president in the 2024 Egyptian elections.

Spyware programs like Pegasus and Predator are typically used by governments to target specific individuals such as officials, political activists, dissidents, and journalists. However, any bugs exploited by these types of malware must be fully patched to protect all users and potential victims.