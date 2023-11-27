'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple Watch Series 9 for $329 on Cyber Monday is an all-time low price
Apple Watch Series 9, released in September and highly rated by ZDNET, is at the lowest price we've seen so far in 2023 at $329 -- $70 off the regular price of $399 -- for Cyber Monday.
The deal is still available at both Amazon and Best Buy. This discount applies to the 41mm model and it includes multiple band and color options. The larger 45mm model is also on sale at both retailers for $359.
The Series 9 is ZDNET's tested pick for best Apple watch for most people, and Apple products rarely see sales or discounts so this is a deal worth hopping on if you're in the market for an Apple Watch. In ZDNET's review of the Apple Watch Series 9, editor in chief Jason Hiner says that you should get the Series 9 instead of the SE or older Apple Watch models this year because it is better and more accurate at tracking your health.
Whether you've been thinking about upgrading your watch or gifting this model for the holidays, now is the time to buy one of Apple's newest wearables before it sells out or goes back to its original price.
Also: Apple Watch Series 9 vs. Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Series 9 can track activity, steps, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen (lung function), wrist temperature, sleep, and environmental sound levels (to protect your hearing). And it uses algorithms and machine learning to spot dangerous patterns and alert you to seek medical attention.
There are two big upgrades in the Apple Watch Series 9 compared to the previous Series 8 model. The first is a 2000-nit display that delivers double the brightness of last year's S8 and matches the brightness of last year's original Apple Watch Ultra.
The second is the new S9 SiP processor, which has a 30% faster GPU and processes machine learning twice as fast. This makes everything quicker, makes the animations smoother, and enables features like the new double-tap gesture and faster and more accurate Siri commands. It also enables more accurate health tracking -- as ZDNET discovered in our testing.
If you want the latest health sensors and safety features, great battery life (especially if you want to do sleep tracking), and you don't need the extreme features in the Ultra 2, then you can save a lot of money by going with the aluminum model of the Apple Watch Series 9, and now is the time to snag this deal.
