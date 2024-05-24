'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a fantastic deal at $120 off for Memorial Day
Modern smartwatches are health and fitness trackers, sure. But we've also come to rely on them for advanced features such as call and text support, crash detection, voice assistance, and more. The Samsung Galaxy 5 Pro is a tried-and-true contender as one of the best watches available. With its long battery life and lightweight titanium construction, the 5 Pro is sure to please outdoor adventurers, and it's currently on sale for $120 off.
Boasting a sapphire glass AMOLED display, the Watch 5 Pro offers an impressive array of health and fitness metrics like blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, and sleep tracking. One of the standout features of the Watch 5 Pro is its ability to provide detailed body composition measurements and skin temperature monitoring -- features typically found in high-end GPS sports watches that cost twice as much. Additionally, the Advanced Sleep Coaching feature helps improve sleep habits, while body fat and BMI readings can help optimize your overall health.
Running on Samsung's Google Wear OS 3, the Watch 5 Pro supports Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Wallet, and the Google Play Store, while maintaining its signature Samsung style. The operating system is optimized for its round watch design and includes a virtual rotating bezel. Other key features include fall detection, messaging, phone calls, advanced fitness data like VO2 Max, and running dynamics.
Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: The best wearable for Android fans
The Watch 5 Pro offers a high degree of customization, allowing users to choose their preferred case and watchband when ordering through Samsung. With a variety of band and watch-face choices, users can personalize their 5 Pro to match any mood or outfit. Furthermore, it can be synced with Galaxy mobile devices, ensuring seamless connectivity and data sharing as you're hiking a tough trail.
With an improved curved sensor for accurate wellness readings, the Watch 5 Pro also supports Auto Workout Tracking for outdoor activities like running, swimming, and rowing. Its durability is ensured by a sapphire crystal display, super-tough titanium case, and water resistance up to 5 feet for 30 minutes. We should add that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a longer battery life than the Apple Watch (we know because we tested both of them).
While the Watch 5 Pro is an impressive smartwatch, it's important to note that its large size may not suit smaller wrists. However, for those seeking a high-performance smartwatch with advanced features and a focus on health and fitness tracking, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro remains an excellent choice.
