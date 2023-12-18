'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple Watch users warned against using 'counterfeit or uncertified' chargers
Apple has published a support document warning Apple Watch owners about the downsides of using "counterfeit or uncertified" charger pads.
And it's no laughing matter, as those non-Apple or non-Apple-certified chargers can cause problems that range from slow charge times and random and annoying chimes to premature battery wear.
But how can you tell if a charger pad is made by Apple or is MFi (Made For iPhone) certified?
One answer is that Apple presents information on the text markings and model numbers on genuine chargers.
In my experience, these markings can be tiny and difficult to read, and they also wear off over time, so I prefer the second method outlined, which is to read the information embedded in the charging cable using a Mac:
- Plug the Apple Watch charging cable into a free port on your Mac.
- On your Mac, click Apple menu and go to System Settings, then click on General in the sidebar.
- Click About followed by System Report, then USB.
- Select your Apple Watch charger from the list.
- Apple Watch charger pads made by Apple have Apple Inc. listed as the manufacturer.
But what about third-party charging pads that are certified by Apple using the MFI program?
This area is where things get vague. Apple encourages users to "look carefully at the charger's packaging and at the charger itself" for markings, and to look for one of several logos, such as those below:
Alternatively, users can search Apple's database of authorized accessories.
Are uncertified chargers really such a problem?
I've been sent and have tested dozens of uncertified Apple Watch chargers over the years and I've found they vary from poor quality to terrible, and suffer from an array of issues, ranging from a poor magnet strength to the connector falling off the cable.
They're bad, and this is why I always recommend using the genuine Apple charger or a decent third-party alternative.
It's not worth risking your Apple Watch by using cheap options.