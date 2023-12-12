'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This is the best car diagnostic tool I've ever used, and it's only $60 right now
ZDNET's key takeaways
- Topdon TopScan Bluetooth OBD automotive scanner is normally priced at $80, but now you can get it for $60.
- Packed with features that you'd expect from a high-end professional scan tool and gives the ability to carry out some deep-dive diagnostics.
- Software can be tricky to use, and some features require advanced knowledge to get their full benefit.
Few things are more annoying than the dreaded "check engine" light suddenly appearing on your car's dashboard. It's one of those things that means a trip to a mechanic, being without your car for a period, and big bills.
If you're at all technical and DIY-minded, tackling car repairs might not be outside of your skill set. Here's the problem: Cars are complicated things, and require computers to carry out diagnostics and repairs. Without one of these "car computers," you're not going to get far.
Also: This 200W charging beast can power six devices at once (and it's smaller than you'd think)
Well, this is the power that the Topdon TopScan Bluetooth OBD automotive scanner gives you.
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
Topdon TopScan OBD2 Scanner Bluetooth - Run vehicle reset functions
This tool gives you the ability to read/clear trouble codes, access ECU data, run vehicle reset functions, and even has bi-directional features to allow you to run active tests on specific components.
Remember to click the $20 off coupon to get the best price on this scanner.
Topdon TopScan features
- Full system diagnostics
- Ability to read/clear trouble codes, access ECU (engine control unit) information, read vehicle VIN, view real-time data, and run active tests
- Run vehicle reset functions: Oil reset, throttle adaptation, EPB (electronic parking brake) reset, steering angle reset, DPF (diesel particulate filter) regeneration, ABS (anti-lock braking system) bleeding, BMS (battery management system) reset, and airbag reset
- Bi-directional scan tool enables you to send commands from your smartphone directly to the vehicle's ECU for active testing and control features such as dashboard, windows, doors, sunroof, lights, etc.
- Supports 70+ different vehicle makes across American, Asian, and European markets
- Works with iOS and Android
- After the first year of free updates, the subscription fee for the second year is $49.99/year for all applicable vehicle models and all features
If you've used those cheap OBD scan tools in the past, then prepare to be blown away by what the TopScan can do. While it's easy to find a cheap and cheerful scan tool for reading and clearing codes, and some that will handle more advanced tasks, the TopScan bests them all, allowing you to do seriously advanced diagnostics and repair tasks, such as injector coding, sunroof initialization, door lock tests, and dashboard diagnostics.
Also: My search for the best cheap Android tablet is over
Plug the tool into the vehicle's OBD port -- finding this can be a bit of a challenge at times, and an internet search is often needed -- fire up the app, and away you go!
And if all this sounds complicated, fear not, because you get access to Topdon's repair data library, This is a comprehensive knowledge base and a fantastic tool for those who want to save money and solve minor vehicle problems.
ZDNET's buying advice
The Topdon TopScan is the best smartphone-based OBD automotive diagnostic tool I've ever used. The wealth of features that it provides access to is amazing -- and all for under $80. And right now you can grab this for $60 on Amazon.
An incredible value!
As with most things, using something like this comes with a learning curve, because nothing can transform you into a mechanic overnight, but with this tool in your toolbox, you'll be able to tackle some serious car troubleshooting jobs.