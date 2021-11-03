Apple's 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro deals -- Get $100 off

Apple's M1 MacBook Pro is a beast of a machine, and the 13-inch 2020 model is still more laptop than most people will need.
From Apple, this laptop has a starting price tag of $1,300, but if you shop around, you can find a better deal.
One of the best deals I've seen is this one over on Amazon, where you can get $100 off the space grey version with 256GB of storage.
13-inch M1 MacBook Pro (2020) specs
- 13.3-inch True Tone Retina display, 2560-by-1600 resolution, 227 pixels per inch, and 500 nits brightness
- Apple Silicon M1 chip featuring an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, along with a 16-core Neural Engine
- 8GB of unified memory
- 256GB super-fast SSD
- 20-hour battery life
- Wi-Fi 6
- 4 x Thunderbolt/USB-C ports
- Touch ID
- Touch Bar
- Charger
Join Discussion