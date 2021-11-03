Why you can trust ZDNet
Apple's 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro deals -- Get $100 off

Apple doesn't really do discounts, but if you shop around, you can find some good deals.

Apple's M1 MacBook Pro is a beast of a machine, and the 13-inch 2020 model is still more laptop than most people will need.

From Apple, this laptop has a starting price tag of $1,300, but if you shop around, you can find a better deal.

One of the best deals I've seen is this one over on Amazon, where you can get $100 off the space grey version with 256GB of storage.

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro (2020) specs

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro (2020)
  • 13.3-inch True Tone Retina display, 2560-by-1600 resolution, 227 pixels per inch, and 500 nits brightness
  • Apple Silicon M1 chip featuring an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, along with a 16-core Neural Engine
  • 8GB of unified memory
  • 256GB super-fast SSD
  • 20-hour battery life
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • 4 x Thunderbolt/USB-C ports
  • Touch ID
  • Touch Bar
  • Charger
$1,199 at Amazon

