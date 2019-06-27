Apple's design chief Jony Ive to depart, form new company

Jony Ive, design chief of Apple, is leaving the company to start a company called LoveFrom, which will include Apple as a client.
LoveFrom, a creative group, will launch in 2020, according to the Financial Times. Ive told FT that he will remain involved with Apple for what he hopes is "many years to come." Apple confirmed the report in a release and CEO Tim Cook said:
Apple will continue to benefit from Jony's talents by working directly with him on exclusive projects, and through the ongoing work of the brilliant and passionate design team he has built. After so many years working closely together, I'm happy that our relationship continues to evolve and I look forward to working with Jony long into the future.
Ive was best known as the voice of Apple's design chops. Ive and his team of designers created a bevy of iconic devices such as the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.
FT also interviewed Cook about the Ive move. Cook said Apple's design bench is deep and has worked together for a long time. Specifically, Evans Hankey, vice president of Industrial Design, and Alan Dye, vice president of Human Interface Design, will report to Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer.
Ive's LoveFrom is a bit of a work in progress. Ive said that the company would employ a bevy of creatives across multiple disciplines.
Apple has a bevy of challenges to navigate as it prepares for peak iPhone as well as trade wars between the US and China.
Separately, Apple named Sabih Khan senior vice president of operations. Khan will also report to Williams and be in charge of Apple's global supply chain.
