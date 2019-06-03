WWDC 2019: Apple unveils the Mac Pro

You want the ultimate Mac? The Mac Pro is the workstation for you.

Apple has announced its long-awaited Mac Pro update, and it's an absolute monster of a workstation.

Here's what we know:

Custom stainless steel and aluminum chassis (complete with wheels to make moving it about the office or studio ease)

Up to 28-core Intel Xeon processor delivering 300 Watts of performance

12 DIMM slots 2933MHz ECC 6-channel

8 internal PCIe slots

Four Thunderbolt 3 slots, two USB-A slots and a 3.5mm headphone jack

MPX graphics card modules featuring PCIe x16 plus a separate connector for PCIe, DisplayPort, and power

MPX Modules feature Radeon Pro 580X or Radeon Pro II GPU allowing for up to 14 teraflops of processing and 32GB of HBM2 graphics RAM

Support for two MPX Modules

Afterburner module for ProRes and ProRes RAW acceleration capable of playback of 3x 8k streams, and 12x 4k streams

1.4KW power supply

3x fans pulling in air, and a separate fan for circulating the air

Price starting at $5999

