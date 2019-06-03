WWDC 2019: Apple unveils the Mac Pro

You want the ultimate Mac? The Mac Pro is the workstation for you.
Apple has announced its long-awaited Mac Pro update, and it's an absolute monster of a workstation.
Here's what we know:
- Custom stainless steel and aluminum chassis (complete with wheels to make moving it about the office or studio ease)
- Up to 28-core Intel Xeon processor delivering 300 Watts of performance
- 12 DIMM slots 2933MHz ECC 6-channel
- 8 internal PCIe slots
- Four Thunderbolt 3 slots, two USB-A slots and a 3.5mm headphone jack
- MPX graphics card modules featuring PCIe x16 plus a separate connector for PCIe, DisplayPort, and power
- MPX Modules feature Radeon Pro 580X or Radeon Pro II GPU allowing for up to 14 teraflops of processing and 32GB of HBM2 graphics RAM
- Support for two MPX Modules
- Afterburner module for ProRes and ProRes RAW acceleration capable of playback of 3x 8k streams, and 12x 4k streams
- 1.4KW power supply
- 3x fans pulling in air, and a separate fan for circulating the air
- Price starting at $5999
