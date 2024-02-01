Apple's Vision Pro will launch with 600 new apps built just for the handset

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Apple's official countdown for the launch of its Vision Pro on February 2 has started, and the company just announced that more than 600 apps have already been built for the mixed-reality headset. The wide range of applications -- including productivity tools, streaming services, educational apps, and games -- enhances the optimism leading up to Vision Pro's imminent release.

Apple is bullish on the Vision Pro's success -- as bullish as those first round of customers spending $3,500 on the premium headset. That success depends in large part on the good turnout of dedicated developers who've already created more than 600 spatial apps and games specifically designed for the headset.

Those spatial apps and games will be available in addition to the one million Vision Pro-compatible apps already available in the App Store.

"Apple Vision Pro is unlocking the imaginations of our worldwide developer community, and we're inspired by the range of spatial experiences they've created for this exciting new platform," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. "With more than 600 new spatial experiences to explore in the all-new App Store, alongside more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, users can discover a wide array of apps that expand the boundaries of what's possible."

Apple.com has a countdown for the official release of the Apple Vision Pro. Screenshot: Maria Diaz/ZDNET

"These incredible apps will change how we experience entertainment, music, and games; spark our imaginations with new ways to learn and explore; unlock productivity like never before; and so much more," Prescott added. "Developers are already capturing the promise of spatial computing, and we can't wait to see what they create next."

The Apple Vision Pro immerses users into a virtual reality that they can control with gestures and voice. Apple markets the device as a big achievement for spatial computing: The headset extends productivity in an intuitive environment by enabling users to open files and apps side by side in a way that feels limitless. Productivity apps built for Vision Pro include Box, MindNode, OmniPlan, Zoom, Microsoft 365, Webex, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Todoist, and more.

"Apple Vision Pro is a massive step change in technology, akin to iPhone and iPad," said Aaron Levie, Box's cofounder and CEO. "This breakthrough technology introduces immersive experiences that fundamentally redefine the way we work by delivering visually stunning interactions without physical limitations. From developing the next breakthrough product to reimagining customer experiences, the possibilities are endless."

The announcement also emphasizes sports and streaming apps; the wearer would experience these as if they were watching a 100-inch display, with each eye getting a display resolution comparable to or exceeding that of a 4K TV. The Vision Pro features high-pixel density displays to render images and videos sharply, with fine detail displayed crisply and clearly.

"With the Max app for Apple Vision Pro, fans can transform their space using the Iron Throne Room environment for an immersive experience that brings viewers into the iconic Red Keep," said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content. "The intricate Targaryen-era adornments will make fans feel like they're watching the programming available on Max in Westeros during the height of their reign."

Aside from the Max app, the Apple Vision Pro will also have Disney+, IMAX, Apple TV and Apple Music, Paramount+, Sling TV, NBC, CBS, Peacock, and many more spatial apps available in the App Store. Sports apps include the NBA app, MLB app, NBC Sports, ESPN, Red Bull TV, Fox Sports, and PGA Tour Vision.

Vision Pro users can also have immersive experiences to discover new places, like virtual visits to the Natural History Museum, or use Insight Heart and CellWalk to get an in-depth look into the human anatomy.

No digital experience would be complete without the addition of online shopping; companies like J.Crew and Mytheresa offer immersive shopping experiences, while Lowe's Style Studio and Wayfair Decorify leverage spatial computing for home design.

Gaming apps for the Vision Pro include Apple Arcade, Blackbox, Void-X, and more. Users can access Vision Pro apps for mindfulness and relaxation for HElium, Lungy, Odio, and Endel.