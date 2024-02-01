Apple's Vision Pro to get Word, Excel, and other Microsoft 365 apps at launch

Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

Apple Vision Pro owners who use Microsoft 365 will be able to immerse themselves in their favorite apps. In a Wednesday blog post, Microsoft revealed that Word, Excel, and other apps in the suite will be available in the Vision Pro app store on Friday, the same day that Apple's new headset officially goes on sale.

Beyond Word and Excel, the full lineup includes PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Loop, Microsoft Teams, and even Microsoft Copilot. This means that Vision Pro users can not only create content but also attend Microsoft Teams meetings, collaborate with others in Microsoft Loop, and use the AI-powered Copilot in augmented reality.

Sounds cool. But will people want to strap on a headset just to spruce up a document, analyze a spreadsheet, or even attend a virtual meeting? Likely anticipating those questions, Microsoft explained how someone would take advantage of the Vision Pro's immersive, 3D environment to work with the different apps.

Using Microsoft Word with Vision Pro lets you focus on your document while blocking out any distractions. With Excel, you'll be able to graph, analyze, and work with data in a more visual way without the constraints and limitations of a two-dimensional, flat-screen environment. You'll also be able to move your Excel data to other documents or Teams chats. And as for PowerPoint, you can practice your presentation in a 3D scenario as if you were in front of a live audience.

Using Microsoft Copilot with the Vision Pro also promises certain advantages, according to Microsoft. You'll be able to kick off your AI-driven requests and analyze the results using your voice. The 3D environment will help you better visualize the resulting information. Plus, Copilot promises to help you create and edit drafts of documents, presentations, and other content using natural language.

The biggest benefits of Vision Pro may lie with virtual meetings and online collaborations. Using Microsoft Teams, you'll be able to call, chat, and meet with coworkers and other people in a more expansive environment. Video calls will use a persona feature to generate a realistic image of your face while you're wearing the headset. And with the larger 3D space, you should be able to more easily juggle the documents, files, and other items that you need to see and use during a virtual meeting.

And there's more in store for Vision Pro-wearing Microsoft 365 users. The company is working on a version of Microsoft Mesh for Apple's headset due out sometime this year. Designed for mixed reality scenarios, Mesh lets you see and interact with other people in 3D, just as if they were physically in the same room with you.

Already available for preorders since Jan. 19, Apple's Vision Pro will go on sale this Friday at Apple's physical retail stores and online website in the US. The headset will start at $3,499 for the base model with 256GB of storage, $3,699 for one with 512GB, and $3,899 for the 1TB option.