Are you a Google Chrome tab hoarder? This feature will speed up your browser

will revolutionize the way you work with all your myriad of open tabs.

If you're in Google Chrome right now, take a look at the tab bar, and let your eyes slide to the right.

Notice something?

Yes, that arrow that points downwards. Click on it and see what it does.

Yes, what you have there is a scrolling tabs list for all those times when you have so many tabs open that you can't read what the titles are.

Not only do you get a nice list of all the tabs that are open -- a easy-to-read list that makes finding the tab that you've lost in the ocean of tabs you have open easier -- but there's also a handy search box.

This is the perfect way to tame those tabs -- well, other than to close a few dozen of them!