Asus delivers VivoBook Flip 14 TM420IA 2-in-1 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 processors, $600 starting price tag

Earlier this year, ZDNet's Sandra Vogel took a look at the Asus VivoBook S14, which she described as "a solidly built 14-inch Windows 10 laptop." Asus must have agreed, because it just launched a 2-in-1 laptop that appears to share a number of design features with the S14.

There are a couple of key differences between the S14 and the VivoBook Flip 14 TM420, however, such as the Flip's 360-degree hinged design and use of AMD's Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors instead of the S14's 10th-generation Intel Core CPU options. Nonetheless, many other aspects of the Flip 14 seem borrowed directly from the S14, such as the Enter key wrapped in bright yellow and a calculator embedded in the touchpad. The weight (3.08 pounds) is the same and the dimensions are very similar (the Flip 14 being a touch bigger, thanks no doubt to the hinged design), with both portables squeezing a 14-inch full HD display into the equivalent of a 13-inch chassis.

As befits its hybrid status, the Flip 14 comes with touchscreen functionality to support input from the included Asus Pen digital stylus. Like the S14, it ships with a pair of USB 3.2 ports (one of which is the charging variety), HDMI output, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, though the Flip 14 includes two additional USB 2.0 ports whereas the S14 includes just a single one. While the S14 offers four color choices, the Flip is only available in basic black.

Like its clamshell sibling, the Flip 14 has two basic configuration options (in the U.S., at least): The less expensive Flip 14 is powered by a Ryzen 5 4500U processor, and ships with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive, while the pricier model has a beefier Ryzen 7 4700U processor and doubles the SSD capacity. Notably, Asus does not disclose battery life for the Flip 14, though it does point out a quick charge mode that will juice the battery to 60 percent in 49 minutes. Starting at $599.99 for the Ryzen 5 4500U edition and $100 more for the Ryzen 7 4700U version, the VivoBook Flip 14 TM420IA appears to be a moderately priced and powered laptop choice for those looking hybrid capabilities without breaking the bank.